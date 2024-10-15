Cricket

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics

New Zealand reached its first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals in eight years after dismissing Pakistan for a record-low 56 on Monday. Wrist spinner Amelia Kerr picked up 3-14 and New Zealand won by 54 runs in the last Group A clash. New Zealand had to win to knock out India and join defending champion Australia in the semifinals. Pakistan had a slim chance but fell to the second lowest score in the T20 World Cup’s 25-year history. The last Group B match between England and West Indies on Tuesday will determine the semifinal matchups. Both teams and South Africa are in contention.

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand players celebrate their win against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

New Zealand players celebrate their win against Pakistan during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: Pakistans Nida Dar bats against New Zealand
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Nida Dar bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Pakistan's Nida Dar bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Amelia Kerr, left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistans Nida Dar
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Nida Dar | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Nida Dar during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: Pakistans captain Fatima Sana bats against New Zealand
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Eden Carson takes the catch to get the wicket of Pakistans Omaima Sohail
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Eden Carson takes the catch to get the wicket of Pakistan's Omaima Sohail | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, right, reacts as Eden Carson takes the catch to get the wicket of Pakistan's Omaima Sohail during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Fran Jonas, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistans Sadaf Shamas
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Fran Jonas, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Fran Jonas, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Rosemary Mair bowls against Pakistan
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Rosemary Mair bowls against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Rosemary Mair bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: Pakistans Muneeba Ali bats against New Zealand
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Muneeba Ali bats against New Zealand | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Brooke Halliday bats against Pakistan
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Amelia Kerr bats against Pakistan
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Suzie Bates bats against Pakistan
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup: New Zealands Georgia Plimmer dives successfully to reaches inside the crease during match against Pakistan
Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer dives successfully to reaches inside the crease during match against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer dives successfully to reaches inside the crease before Pakistan's wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali, left, attempts to runout her during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

