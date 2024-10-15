Cricket

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics

New Zealand reached its first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals in eight years after dismissing Pakistan for a record-low 56 on Monday. Wrist spinner Amelia Kerr picked up 3-14 and New Zealand won by 54 runs in the last Group A clash. New Zealand had to win to knock out India and join defending champion Australia in the semifinals. Pakistan had a slim chance but fell to the second lowest score in the T20 World Cup’s 25-year history. The last Group B match between England and West Indies on Tuesday will determine the semifinal matchups. Both teams and South Africa are in contention.