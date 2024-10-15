New Zealand players celebrate their win against Pakistan during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Nida Dar bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Nida Dar during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, right, reacts as Eden Carson takes the catch to get the wicket of Pakistan's Omaima Sohail during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Fran Jonas, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Rosemary Mair bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer dives successfully to reaches inside the crease before Pakistan's wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali, left, attempts to runout her during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.