Pakistan's Sajid Khan, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith, right, during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan bowls during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking his fifth wicket during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, center, who took seven wickets, shows the ball as he walks off the field on end of England first innings during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Shoaib Bashir, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates with teammates Shoaib Bashir after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
English fans cheer for their team during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring fifty during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ollie Pope bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ollie Pope, left, and Joe Root walk off the field on the end of play of the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.