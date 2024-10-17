Cricket

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England Spun Into A Hole By Sajid Khan On Day 3 - In Pics

Sajid Khan's seven-for headlined the day for the hosts as Pakistan fought back against England on day 3 of the second match in Multan. On a dry, turning wicket, England were all out for 291 in their first innings and handed a lead of 75. In reply, Pakistan lost wickets but posted a target of 297 on a wicket that has deteriorated. At stumps on day 3, the visitors were 36/2 and still requiring another 261 runs to win.