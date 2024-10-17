Cricket

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England Spun Into A Hole By Sajid Khan On Day 3 - In Pics

Sajid Khan's seven-for headlined the day for the hosts as Pakistan fought back against England on day 3 of the second match in Multan. On a dry, turning wicket, England were all out for 291 in their first innings and handed a lead of 75. In reply, Pakistan lost wickets but posted a target of 297 on a wicket that has deteriorated. At stumps on day 3, the visitors were 36/2 and still requiring another 261 runs to win.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3, Pakistan national cricket team
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Sajid Khan, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3_ Noman Ali
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith, right, during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan bowls during the third day of match | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Sajid Khan bowls during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking his fifth wicket | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking his fifth wicket during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan, who took seven wickets, shows the ball on end of England first innings | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Sajid Khan, center, who took seven wickets, shows the ball as he walks off the field on end of England first innings during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Shoaib Bashir
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates Pakistan's Shan Masood's wicket | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Shoaib Bashir
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates Pakistan's Saim Ayub's wicket | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Shoaib Bashir, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Jack Leach
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: England's Jack Leach celebrates with Shoaib Bashir after taking Kamran Ghulam's wicket | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates with teammates Shoaib Bashir after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Englands Shoaib Bashir
PAK vs ENG Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shan Masood during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK vs ENG
ENG vs PAK Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
English fans cheer for their team during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring fifty during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Joe Root bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

England Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan England Cricket Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Ollie Pope bats during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan England Cricket
England Pakistan Cricket Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
England's Ollie Pope, left, and Joe Root walk off the field on the end of play of the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

