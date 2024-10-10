England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root walk off the field on the end of game of the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root, who scores 176 not out, acknowledges crowd and teammates as he walk off the field on the end of game of the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring century during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Aamer Jamal celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Duckett, left, and Joe Root bumps their fists to celebrate their hundred runs partnership during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.