PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Lead The Way On Day 3 - In Pics

Joe Root celebrated his record-breaking day with a resolute 35th century as England cruised to 492-3 on Day 3 of the first cricket test against Pakistan on Wednesday. Root overtook Alastair Cook as England’s top run-scorer in tests to make an unbeaten 176 and his Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook compiled a spectacular 141 not out off 173 balls on a placid pitch of Multan Cricket Stadium. The two have combined for a 243-run partnership, hitting 24 boundaries between them, and made Pakistan bowlers toil hard on a benign wicket which hasn’t deteriorated over the last three days. England now trails Pakistan by 64 runs through its usual “Bazball” aggressive batting in 3 1/2 sessions, in comparison to the home team’s score of 556 over 5 1/2 sessions.

Pakistan vs England: England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root walk off the field | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root walk off the field on the end of game of the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

2/9
Pakistan vs England: Englands Joe Root acknowledges crowd
Pakistan vs England: England's Joe Root acknowledges crowd | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Joe Root, who scores 176 not out, acknowledges crowd and teammates as he walk off the field on the end of game of the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

3/9
Pakistan vs England: Englands Harry Brook plays a shot
Pakistan vs England: England's Harry Brook plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

4/9
Pakistan vs England: Englands Joe Root plays a shot
Pakistan vs England: England's Joe Root plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

5/9
Pakistan vs England: Englands Joe Root celebrates after scoring century
Pakistan vs England: England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring century | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring century during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

6/9
Pakistan vs England: Englands Joe Root plays a shot
Pakistan vs England: England's Joe Root plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

7/9
Pakistan vs England: Pakistans Aamer Jamal celebrates of Englands Ben Ducketts wicket
Pakistan vs England: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal celebrates of England's Ben Duckett's wicket | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Aamer Jamal celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

8/9
Pakistan vs England: Englands Ben Duckett, left, and Joe Root bumps their fists
Pakistan vs England: England's Ben Duckett, left, and Joe Root bumps their fists | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Ben Duckett, left, and Joe Root bumps their fists to celebrate their hundred runs partnership during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

9/9
Pakistan vs England: Ben Duckett plays a shot
Pakistan vs England: Ben Duckett plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

