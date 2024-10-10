Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Lead The Way On Day 3 - In Pics

Joe Root celebrated his record-breaking day with a resolute 35th century as England cruised to 492-3 on Day 3 of the first cricket test against Pakistan on Wednesday. Root overtook Alastair Cook as England’s top run-scorer in tests to make an unbeaten 176 and his Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook compiled a spectacular 141 not out off 173 balls on a placid pitch of Multan Cricket Stadium. The two have combined for a 243-run partnership, hitting 24 boundaries between them, and made Pakistan bowlers toil hard on a benign wicket which hasn’t deteriorated over the last three days. England now trails Pakistan by 64 runs through its usual “Bazball” aggressive batting in 3 1/2 sessions, in comparison to the home team’s score of 556 over 5 1/2 sessions.