PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics

Bangladesh ended day three with 316/5 in the first test on Friday — still trailing Pakistan by 132 runs — with opening batter Shadman Islam notching his third Test half century. At stumps, Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim (55 not out) and Litton Das (52 not out) were still at the crease. Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit Test centuries in Pakistan’s first innings total of 448-6 declared. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled to score 16 off 42 balls before he was undone by Shahzad’s delivery that knocked back his off stump as Bangladesh slipped to 53-2 before Shadman and Mominul took charge.