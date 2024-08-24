Cricket

PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics

Bangladesh ended day three with 316/5 in the first test on Friday — still trailing Pakistan by 132 runs — with opening batter Shadman Islam notching his third Test half century. At stumps, Bangladesh batters Mushfiqur Rahim (55 not out) and Litton Das (52 not out) were still at the crease. Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit Test centuries in Pakistan’s first innings total of 448-6 declared. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled to score 16 off 42 balls before he was undone by Shahzad’s delivery that knocked back his off stump as Bangladesh slipped to 53-2 before Shadman and Mominul took charge.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim follows the ball after playing a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim follows the ball after playing a shot during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Bangladeshs Litton Das bats against Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Bangladesh's Litton Das bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Litton Das bats during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi runs for next delivery against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi runs for next delivery against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi runs for next delivery during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistans Khurram Shahzad bowls against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad bowls against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, right, bowls during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistans Khurram Shahzad celebrates wicket of Bangladeshs Mominul Haque
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad celebrates wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

6/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistans Naseem Shah bowls against Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowls against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowls during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

7/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Khurram Shahzad celebrates wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Khurram Shahzad celebrates wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

8/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistans Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

9/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Bangladeshs Najmul Hossain Shanto bats against Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bats against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bats during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

10/10
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistans Naseem Shah celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Bangladeshs Zakir Hasan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, second right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN's Das-Rahim Look To Cut Down PAK Score In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  4. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  5. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: When Is The Argentine Coming Back From His Injury? Inter Miami Reveal Details
  2. Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation
  3. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  4. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  5. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  2. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  4. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  5. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Oppn To Hold Protests Wearing 'Black Bands' As State Spared Of Bandh After HC Ruling
  2. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  3. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  4. Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Air Force To Bring Bodies Of Deceased To Maharashtra On Saturday
  5. Assam: Prime Accused In Minor's Rape Case Dies By Jumping Into Pond After Escaping Custody
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Heavy Rainstorms Killed 11 People, Left 14 Others Missing In Northeastern Chinese City
  2. UN Rights Chief Raises Alarm About Myanmar's Rohingya Civilians Trapped By Fighting
  3. Voicing Dissent: Bangladesh's Artist Community Speaks Up"
  4. Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Oppn To Hold Protests Wearing 'Black Bands' As State Spared Of Bandh After HC Ruling