Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim follows the ball after playing a shot during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Litton Das bats during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi runs for next delivery during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, right, bowls during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowls during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bats during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, second right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan during the third day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.