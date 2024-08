Cricket

PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel Hit Hundreds To Help Pakistan Take Control - In Pics

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Saud Shakeel smashed centuries as Pakistan piled up 448-6 declared to put the hosts in control of the first test against Bangladesh on Thursday. Rizwan hit a career-best 171 not out off 239 balls and left-hander Shakeel continued his imperious form in red-ball cricket with 141 runs off 261 before Pakistan declared late on the second day. Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan negotiated the last hour against the pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as they took the visitors to a cautious 27-0 at stumps after 12 overs, still trailing by 421 runs