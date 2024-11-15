Cricket

Oman Vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMA Vs NED Match

Check out the squads, how, when and where you can watch the 3rd T20I between Oman and Netherlands live

A glimpse from Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I. Photo: X | Netherlands Cricket
Oman and the Netherlands are set for a decisive 3rd T20I clash, with the series tied at 1-1, on Saturday, November 16, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)

In the opening match, Oman clinched a 3-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 139 runs. Batting first, the Netherlands managed 138/7, thanks to a stellar spell by Muhazir Raza, who took three wickets. And then, Oman's chase was powered by Hammad Mirza's 62 off 42 balls, as they reached the target with 189/7 in 19.1 overs.

However, in the second T20I, the Netherlands bounced back to level the series. Oman once again chose to field first, but the Dutchmen posted a commanding 185/6, powered by Scott Edwards’ blistering 99 off 55 balls, narrowly missing a century after being dismissed by Sufyan Mehmood. In the second innings, the Netherlands’ bowling attack dominated, restricting Oman to just 135/7 in 20 overs, securing a convincing 50-run victory to set up a thrilling series decider.

Oman Vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details

When will the 3rd T20I between Netherlands and Oman be played?

The third T20I between Netherlands and Oman will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on November 16, 2024 at 3:30pm IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between Netherlands and Oman be telecast and live streamed?

There is no information available yet on whether and where the T20I matches between Netherlands and Oman will be telecast and live streamed in India. Watch this space for further updates.

Netherlands Tour Of Oman 2024: Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Michael Levitt, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Oman: Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh(c), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Karan Sonavale, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale, Khalid Kail

