Oman Vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMA Vs NED Match

However, in the second T20I, the Netherlands bounced back to level the series. Oman once again chose to field first, but the Dutchmen posted a commanding 185/6, powered by Scott Edwards’ blistering 99 off 55 balls, narrowly missing a century after being dismissed by Sufyan Mehmood. In the second innings, the Netherlands’ bowling attack dominated, restricting Oman to just 135/7 in 20 overs, securing a convincing 50-run victory to set up a thrilling series decider.