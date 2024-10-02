Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series: Rhinos Hunt For Redemption After Defeat

Welcome to our live coverage of the Nepal vs Oman, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series match taking place at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, King City at 9:45 PM IST. This is the fifth match of the 6-game series in which Nepal aim to recover after losing two of their three matches, while Oman, with one win and one loss from two games, are looking for crucial points to turn the tides. Oman will also be seeking revenge after their 37-run defeat to Nepal in the tournament's opener. Coming into this encounter, Rohit Paudel's side is disappointed following a four-wicket loss to Canada, while Oman, led by Aqib Ilyas, rides high after an impressive eight-wicket victory over the hosts.