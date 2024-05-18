MI Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Nicholas Pooran’s whirlwind 75-run innings helped Lucknow Super Giants to post a massive 214 on the board and also handed Mumbai Indians yet another defeat in their 2024 Indian Premier League season to go from bad to worse on Friday, May 17. (As It Happened| Full Coverage)
Hardik Pandya won the toss and inserted LSG to bat first on a good 22-yard strip as the hosts made a few changes to their XI. The visitors Lucknow were off to a terrible start as Devdutt Padikkal’s bad form continued with a duck.
Skipper KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis put on a good partnership before Nicholas Pooran lit up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with his batting masterclass. The left-handed batter scored 75 as Lucknow Super Giants posted 214. Piyush Chawla dazzled with three wickets to his name.
Coming to the chase, Dewald Brevis opened for the Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma. The duo got off to a good start chasing a massive total as the South African batter was dismissed in the ninth over for 23. Suryakumar Yadav had a rare failure as Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya could not add plenty to the total during the chase.
Promising batter Naman Dhir fought for MI till the last drop with his 28-ball 62, but it was all too much for the hosts as their disappointing season ended on a disappointing note. With the ball for LSG, Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece.
Lucknow Super Giants ended their what-if season with 14 points in 14 games while the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai finished with eight points languishing bottom on the points table.