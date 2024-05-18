MI Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

LSG's Nicholas Pooran (first from left) and KL Rahul in action against MI in match 67 of IPL 2025 at Wankhede. Photo: X | Lucknow Super Giants

LSG's Nicholas Pooran (first from left) and KL Rahul in action against MI in match 67 of IPL 2025 at Wankhede. Photo: X | Lucknow Super Giants