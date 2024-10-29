Matthew Wade Retires: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Wade admitted the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup was likely the end of his international chapter. "I was fully aware my international days were most likely over," he shared, adding that he’d been discussing this transition with selectors George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald for several months. "Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years, and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited."