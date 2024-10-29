Matthew Wade Retires: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Matthew Wade, Australia’s versatile wicketkeeper-batter, has officially retired from international cricket after a 13-year career and is transitioning into a coaching role for the national team, as announced by Cricket Australia. (More Cricket News)
Debuted in 2011, Wade has been a valuable asset across formats with a career spanning 36 Tests, 97 ODIs, and 92 T20Is. His last international appearance came during the T20 World Cup in June 2024.
Renowned for his resilience and adaptability, Wade’s international journey featured 6 Test centuries and crucial T20I performances that showcased his knack for finishing games under pressure.
Reflecting on his decision to retire, Wade admitted the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup was likely the end of his international chapter. "I was fully aware my international days were most likely over," he shared, adding that he’d been discussing this transition with selectors George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald for several months. "Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years, and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited."
Wade is set to join the coaching staff under Andre Borovec for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan and will remain part of the setup for the ODI series beginning in Melbourne next week. Alongside coaching, Wade will still play domestic cricket for Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, committing to at least two more summers in the league.
Throughout his international tenure, Wade’s grit, particularly in the Ashes series, and his adaptability across formats won him admiration and respect. He thanked teammates, coaches, and his family for their unwavering support, especially acknowledging his wife Julia and their children for their sacrifices. "No words can explain how grateful I am to them," Wade said. "None of this would have happened without their support."
Cricket Australia’s CEO, Nick Hockley, praised Wade’s career, highlighting his "skill and versatility," calling him "an outstanding performer across all formats." Hockley also expressed excitement about Wade’s new role.
Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager for High Performance & National Teams, commended Wade’s contribution to Australian cricket. "Matthew was a much-loved teammate and should be incredibly proud of the impact he had at the international level,” Oliver noted, adding, “We look forward to him drawing on his wealth of experience as he transitions into coaching."
Wade has made 4682 runs in his international career with four Test and one ODI centuries. He played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup win in 2021.