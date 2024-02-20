Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PSL Match On TV And Online

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday. Both the teams have lost their inaugural match of the season and will be eyeing a comprehensive victory in the next clash. (More Cricket News)
Chasing 186-run target, veteran batter Shoaib Malik played a quick (53 off 35 balls) innings but that the target proved more than enough for the Shan Mosood’s Kings.
Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi were 16-run short of target in their first match of the season against Quetta Gladiators despite Saim Ayub and Captain Azam’s 91-run opening stand. Quetta’s Saud Shakeel was chosen player of the match for his 74 off 47 balls.
Advertisement
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads:
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Shan Masood(c), Leus du Plooy, Saad Baig(w), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Jamie Overton, Hasan Ali, Daniel Sams, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Tim Seifert, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson)
Advertisement
When will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match start?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 3 pm IST on 21 February 2024.
Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.