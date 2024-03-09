It will be a battle of the laggards when fifth-placed Karachi Kings take on sixth-placed Lahore Qalandars in match 26 of Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (March 9). While Lahore Qalandars have already been knocked out of the tournament, Karachi Kings still stand an outside chance to qualify for the play-off stage. (More Cricket News)

The Kings have secured six points from three wins in eight games so far. Shan Masood and Co need to beat not just the Qalandars but also Peshawar Zalmi after that in their final league game, and then hope for a few results to fall their way if they are to qualify.