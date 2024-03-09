It will be a battle of the laggards when fifth-placed Karachi Kings take on sixth-placed Lahore Qalandars in match 26 of Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (March 9). While Lahore Qalandars have already been knocked out of the tournament, Karachi Kings still stand an outside chance to qualify for the play-off stage. (More Cricket News)
The Kings have secured six points from three wins in eight games so far. Shan Masood and Co need to beat not just the Qalandars but also Peshawar Zalmi after that in their final league game, and then hope for a few results to fall their way if they are to qualify.
The Qalandars, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. Shaheen Afridi's team have had a lacklustre campaign and have notched up just one win in eight games so far. They will be looking to end the season on a high with wins against Kings as well as the Quetta Gladiators.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Daniel Sams, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Tayyab Abbas, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Shai Hope, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
When and where will the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 match be played?
The clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2024 will take place on Saturday, March 9 at 7:00pm local time/7:30pm IST at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Where will the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 match be live streamed and telecast on TV?
The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the PSL 2024 match in India.