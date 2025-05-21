Cricket

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal Star As RR Thrash CSK

The Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high with a dominant six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings, chasing down 188 with 17 balls to spare. Opting to bowl first, RR were put under pressure early as Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20), Dewald Brevis (42 off 25), and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) helped CSK to 68 in the powerplay. However, the Royals bounced back superbly through Akash Madhwal (3/29) and Yudhvir Singh (3/47), while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/27) and Tushar Deshpande (1/33) kept things tight to restrict CSK to 187/8. In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a brisk start before falling for 36, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi took charge with a blistering 52 off 27 balls, stitching a 98-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (41 off 31). Although R Ashwin dismissed both in the same over to give CSK a brief opening, Dhruv Jurel’s powerful unbeaten 31 off 12, supported by Shimron Hetmyer (12* off 5), sealed the win in emphatic fashion.