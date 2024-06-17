Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with teammates after India won the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Indian and South African players greet each other after India won the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Indian players greet each other after winning the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Indian bowler Asha Sobhana celebrates the wicket of South African batter Annerie Dercksen during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur dives to stop the ball during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Indian bowler Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of South African batter Sune Luus during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Indian bowler Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the wicket of South African batter Laura Wolvaardt during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.