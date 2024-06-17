Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 1st WODI: Mandhana, Spinners Star In Massive Win - In Pics

Smriti Mandhana's sixth WODI ton and and a disciplined bowling effort, led by spinners Deepti Sharma and Asha Shobana, steered India to a huge 143-run win over South Africa in the first women's ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India now leads the three-match series 1-0, and the second game will be played here on June 19. Chasing 268 for victory, the visitors never looked firm in the run-chase as they were bowled out for 122. Asha Shobhana was awarded the Player of the Match award for her splendid bowling effort.