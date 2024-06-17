Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 1st WODI: Mandhana, Spinners Star In Massive Win - In Pics

Smriti Mandhana's sixth WODI ton and and a disciplined bowling effort, led by spinners Deepti Sharma and Asha Shobana, steered India to a huge 143-run win over South Africa in the first women's ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India now leads the three-match series 1-0, and the second game will be played here on June 19. Chasing 268 for victory, the visitors never looked firm in the run-chase as they were bowled out for 122. Asha Shobhana was awarded the Player of the Match award for her splendid bowling effort.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st WODI | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with teammates after India won the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

1/6
IND-W and RSA-W players greet after match
IND-W and RSA-W players greet after match | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian and South African players greet each other after India won the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

2/6
Indian players celebrate after winning
Indian players celebrate after winning | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian players greet each other after winning the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

3/6
Asha Sobhana celebrates the Annerie Dercksens wicket
Asha Sobhana celebrates the Annerie Dercksen's wicket | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian bowler Asha Sobhana celebrates the wicket of South African batter Annerie Dercksen during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

4/6
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur dives to stop the ball during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

5/6
Deepti Sharma celebrates Sune Luus wicket
Deepti Sharma celebrates Sune Luus wicket | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian bowler Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of South African batter Sune Luus during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

6/6
Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates Laura Wolvaardts wicket
Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates Laura Wolvaardt's wicket | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Indian bowler Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the wicket of South African batter Laura Wolvaardt during the first ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

