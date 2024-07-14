Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 5th T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch, Stats - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the India vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I of their five-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century as opening partner Shubman Gill looks on, during the fourth India vs Zimbabwe T20I in Harare on Saturday (July 13, 2024). Photo: AP
Having sealed the series 3-1 in their favour, the Indian team will look to end the Zimbabwe tour on a high in the fifth and final T20I, in Harare on Sunday, July 14. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The new-look India side, helmed by Shubman Gill, thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets in a one-sided fourth game on Saturday. Gill (58 not out off 39 balls) joined forces with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stayed unbeaten at 93 runs (off 53), and the duo carried their bats to hand India the comprehensive series-clinching win.

As for hosts Zimbabwe, this will be the last chance to put up an improved show and reduce the margin of series defeat. Their captain Sikandar Raza has been in form, and will aim to replicate that on Sunday.

India Vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off 12 times in T20 internationals. India have won nine of those games, while Zimbabwe have won thrice.

India Vs Zimbabwe Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi.

India Vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube.

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

India Vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There is negligible to zero chance of rain interrupting the match. The temperatures will hover in the mid 20s (degree Celsius).

India Vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

Like the previous four games at the venue, the pitch in Harare is unlikely to be an out-and-out paradise for batting. But as the Indian openers showed, there are runs to be plundered if the batting is inventive enough.

India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Google gives India an 89% winning chance against Zimbabwe's 11%.

