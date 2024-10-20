India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

The pitch is covered with plastic sheets as rain delayed the start of the play on the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Groundsmen remove the covers after rains delayed the start of the play on the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's Devon Conway walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, gestures towards the umpire Michael Gough after asking for a successful review for the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.