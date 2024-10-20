Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru

Team India heads into Day 5 with a focused mindset to dismantle New Zealand's batting lineup. On Day 4, Sarfaraz Khan achieved his maiden Test century, but a batting collapse left India needing 10 wickets for victory, while New Zealand is just 107 runs away from winning. While the odds appear to favor the BlackCaps, India's strong bowling attack still has the potential to change the game's momentum. It's a significant challenge for India's bowling unit, but they shouldn't be underestimated. Moreover, rain is a constant concern, as seen the previous day, and the weather could significantly impact the match's outcome.