India Vs Ireland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: IND Bowl First In New York - Check Playing XIs

Rohit Sharma won the toss and has opted to bowl first in India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in a Group A fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Full Coverage| More Cricket News)
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Here’s what Rohit Sharma said at the toss: "We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more."
Here's what Ireland captain Paul Stirling said at the toss: "Coming with pretty good prep, we were in Netherlands recently (for the tri-series). We've got plenty of matchwinners in our side, want them to show up on the day. We're looking to assess conditions early."