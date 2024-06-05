Cricket

India Vs Ireland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: IND Bowl First In New York - Check Playing XIs

Rohit Sharma won the toss and has opted to bowl first in India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in a Group A fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

Rohit Sharma India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup warmup match, BCCI photo
India beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in their sole T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match. Photo: X/BCCI
Rohit Sharma won the toss and has opted to bowl first in India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in a Group A fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Full Coverage| More Cricket News)

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Here’s what Rohit Sharma said at the toss: "We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more."

Here's what Ireland captain Paul Stirling said at the toss: "Coming with pretty good prep, we were in Netherlands recently (for the tri-series). We've got plenty of matchwinners in our side, want them to show up on the day. We're looking to assess conditions early."

