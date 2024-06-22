India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan