IND Vs BAN, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in the Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. Here are the key stats including top-scorer, top wicket-taker, and best bowling figures for the IND Vs BAN

bumrah, sky and rohit celebrating a wicket. AP Photo
India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
To book a spot in the semi-final, the Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangla side has won just one T20I match before against India. They desperately need to win the match on Saturday to keep their semi-final hopes alive. They have lost their opening Super 8 clash against Australia.

India won their opening Super 8 match against Afghanistan with a big margin of 47 runs and need one more big victory to book a slot for the semi-finals. Suryakumar Yadav's crucial fifty and Jasprit Bumrah's accurate bowling were the highlights of India's performance in the match against Afghanistan.

Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need to make some runs as both the openers have failed to play any impactful innings in the tournament.

Virat Kohli has scored just 29 runs in four innings at T20 World Cup 2024 so far. - AP
India vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Record

India and Bangladesh have played against each other 13 times in T20 internationals and Bangladesh have won just once before. India have won 12 of those matches.

Total matches played - 13

India won - 12

Bangladesh won - 1

India vs Bangladesh: Highest Wicket-Takers

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 96 wickets in 80 T20Is, which is the highest for India. Shakib Al Hasan has taken 148 wickets in 127 T20I matches.

India vs Bangladesh: Top Scorers

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 53 runs which proved to be extremely crucial in India's victory. - BCCI
Shakib Al Hasan is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh with 2540 runs in 127 T20Is. For India, Virat Kohli is leading the list with 4066 runs in 121 matches.

India vs Bangladesh: Best Bowling Figures

Deepak Chahar's 3.2-0-7-6 against Bangladesh at Nagpur in 2019 is the best T20I bowling figures for India ever. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahamn's 4-1-10-6 against the United States in the last month is the best bowling figure in T20Is.

IND vs BAN, Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

