India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Heavy Showers Force Early Stumps In Kanpur - In Pics

The highly anticipated second Test between India and Bangladesh got off to a disrupted start in Kanpur, as heavy showers forced an early end to play on the opening day. Bangladesh, facing a spirited Indian side, found themselves at 107/3 in their first innings when bad light brought proceedings to a halt. After lunch, Bangladesh managed to score 33 runs but lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in just nine overs before the rain intervened. At the break, Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were holding fort at the crease. The match began an hour late due to overnight rain, which left the outfield wet. The early stumps are followed by India's dominant 280-run victory in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai.

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower, on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

2/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Shadman Islam plays a shot
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Shadman Islam plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

3/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Mominul Haque, center, plays a shot
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, center, plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, center, plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

4/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Indias Ravichandran Ashwin, second right, celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Najmul Hossain Shanto
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second right, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

5/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Indias Ravichandran Ashwin, center, bowls a delivery
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, bowls a delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

6/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Indias Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladeshs captain Najmul Hossain Shanto
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

7/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladeshs captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

8/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladeshs captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, second left and Mominul Haque run between the wickets
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, second left and Mominul Haque run between the wickets | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, second left and Mominul Haque run between the wickets on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

9/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Indias Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

10/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Indias Akash Deep, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladeshs Shadman Islam
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: India's Akash Deep, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Akash Deep, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

11/11
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Indias captain Rohit Sharma speaks after the toss
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks after the toss | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks after the toss before the start of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

