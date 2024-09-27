India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Heavy Showers Force Early Stumps In Kanpur - In Pics

The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower, on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, center, plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, bowls a delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, second left and Mominul Haque run between the wickets on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's Akash Deep, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam on the first day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks after the toss before the start of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.