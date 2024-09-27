Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Heavy Showers Force Early Stumps In Kanpur - In Pics

The highly anticipated second Test between India and Bangladesh got off to a disrupted start in Kanpur, as heavy showers forced an early end to play on the opening day. Bangladesh, facing a spirited Indian side, found themselves at 107/3 in their first innings when bad light brought proceedings to a halt. After lunch, Bangladesh managed to score 33 runs but lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in just nine overs before the rain intervened. At the break, Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were holding fort at the crease. The match began an hour late due to overnight rain, which left the outfield wet. The early stumps are followed by India's dominant 280-run victory in the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai.