The second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women being called off due to rain as shown on the big screen, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
The second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women being called off due to rain as shown on the big screen, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Ground staff covers the pitch as rain stops play during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Ground staff and others at the pitch as rain stops play during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Pooja Vastrakar bowls a delivery during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa Women's Tazmin Brits during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Anneke Bosch plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Pooja Vastrakar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.