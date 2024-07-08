Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics

Incessant rain at the MA Chidambaram Stadium forced match officials to call off the second women's T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday (July 7). After a delayed start due to early downpour, the Proteas notched up a 177-run total in the first innings. But the India chase never materialized as the showers returned with gusto. The no result means South Africa cannot lose the series now, and India go into the third and final T20I with the threat of a rare home series defeat hanging over their heads.

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

The second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women being called off due to rain as shown on the big screen, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I: Match called off due to rain
IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I: Match called off due to rain | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

The second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women being called off due to rain as shown on the big screen, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I: Rain stops play
IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I: Rain stops play | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Ground staff covers the pitch as rain stops play during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Ground staff at the pitch as rain stops play
Ground staff at the pitch as rain stops play | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Ground staff and others at the pitch as rain stops play during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Nadine de Klerk plays a shot against India Women
Nadine de Klerk plays a shot against India Women | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women's Nadine de Klerk plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Pooja Vastrakar bowls a delivery against South Africa Women
Pooja Vastrakar bowls a delivery against South Africa Women | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's Pooja Vastrakar bowls a delivery during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

India Womens players celebrate the wicket of Tazmin Brits
India Women's players celebrate the wicket of Tazmin Brits | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa Women's Tazmin Brits during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Anneke Bosch plays a shot against India Women
Anneke Bosch plays a shot against India Women | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women's Anneke Bosch plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century
Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women's Tazmin Brits celebrates her half century during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Marizanne Kapp plays a shot against India Women
Marizanne Kapp plays a shot against India Women | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Pooja Vastrakar celebrates wicket of Laura Wolvaardt
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates wicket of Laura Wolvaardt | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's Pooja Vastrakar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt during the second T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

