IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics

Incessant rain at the MA Chidambaram Stadium forced match officials to call off the second women's T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday (July 7). After a delayed start due to early downpour, the Proteas notched up a 177-run total in the first innings. But the India chase never materialized as the showers returned with gusto. The no result means South Africa cannot lose the series now, and India go into the third and final T20I with the threat of a rare home series defeat hanging over their heads.