Cricket

IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century

On November 8, Friday, India once again outclassed South Africa, defeating them by 61 runs in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban in a match that evoked memories of their 2024 T20 World Cup final clash. Sanju Samson was the star of the show, posting 107 off 50 balls and becoming the first Indian batter to score back-to-back T20I centuries. Batting first, India scored a challenging 202/9, and then they bowled out the Proteas for just 141 in 17.5 overs. Clinical spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, both claiming three wickets each, helped India secure a comfortable victory.