IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Help India Dominate Despite Mominul Haque's Ton - In Pics

India tightened its grip on the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday, dominating the fourth day of the rain-affected match. By the end of the day's play, Bangladesh had slumped to 26/2 in their second innings, still trailing India by 26 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin inflicted the damage, claiming 2/14 to put India firmly in control. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (71 off 52) and KL Rahul (68 off 43) powered India to a commanding position with aggressive half-centuries. India declared their first innings at 285/9, securing a 52-run lead. Virat Kohli contributed a fluent 47 off 35. Shakib Al Hasan (4/78) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41) shared eight wickets for Bangladesh to restrict India's free-scoring batsmen, who maintained a run rate of over eight an over. Bangladesh's first innings had ended at 233. With just one day left to play, India is poised to seal victory.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second left, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

2/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowls a delivery
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

3/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladeshs Shakib Al Hasan, left, with teammates celebrates the wicket of Indias Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, left, with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, left, with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

4/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second right, with teammates celebrate the wicket of Indias Ravindra Jadeja
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second right, with teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second right, with teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

5/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias K L Rahul, right, celebrates his fifty runs
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's K L Rahul, right, celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's K L Rahul, right, celebrates his fifty runs on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

6/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias Virat Kohli, right, plays a shot
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Virat Kohli, right, plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Virat Kohli, right, plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

7/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias Shubman Gill plays a shot
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Shubman Gill plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

8/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

9/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to get the wicket of Bangladeshs Shakib Al Hasan
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to get the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to get the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

10/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias Mohammed Siraj celebrate the wicket of Bangladeshs Litton Das
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

11/11
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: Indias Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

