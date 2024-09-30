Cricket

IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Help India Dominate Despite Mominul Haque's Ton - In Pics

India tightened its grip on the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday, dominating the fourth day of the rain-affected match. By the end of the day's play, Bangladesh had slumped to 26/2 in their second innings, still trailing India by 26 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin inflicted the damage, claiming 2/14 to put India firmly in control. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (71 off 52) and KL Rahul (68 off 43) powered India to a commanding position with aggressive half-centuries. India declared their first innings at 285/9, securing a 52-run lead. Virat Kohli contributed a fluent 47 off 35. Shakib Al Hasan (4/78) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41) shared eight wickets for Bangladesh to restrict India's free-scoring batsmen, who maintained a run rate of over eight an over. Bangladesh's first innings had ended at 233. With just one day left to play, India is poised to seal victory.