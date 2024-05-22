Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records

Pakistan and India will play a group game on June 9 at a newly built 34,000-capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York that will be the center of attention for South Asian communities

PCB
Babar Azam was recently reinstated as T20 captain by Mohsin Naqvi, the fourth PCB chairman. Photo: PCB
info_icon

The return of tried and tested Babar Azam as captain for the Twenty20 World Cup belies the massive changes in Pakistan cricket over the last 18 months. (More Cricket News)

Since Babar's team lost the T20 World Cup final to England in November 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board has had four chairmen, the selection panel has been overhauled, and the experiment with Shaheen Shah Afridi as skipper was quickly aborted.

A new head coach for the limited-overs formats joined the squad in England just weeks ahead of the June 1-29 World Cup in the U.S. and Caribbean.

DJ Bravo was part of the Chennai Super Kings support staff in IPL 2024. - Photo: X/ @ACBOfficial
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Appoint Dwayne Bravo As Bowling Consultant

BY PTI

And to top it off, Pakistan will be the last team to confirm its 15-member World Cup squad as it continues to experiment with various combinations.

Babar is urging supporters to be patient, and there's a plan in place for success.

Babar stepped down from all-formats captaincy during the tenure of Zaka Ashraf as head of the PCB after Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

But he was reinstated as T20 captain by Mohsin Naqvi — the fourth PCB chairman in less than 14 months — ahead of home series against New Zealand in April after Afridi lost the series in New Zealand 4-1.

Allrounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Mohammad Amir came out of international retirement in the hope that their experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League will benefit Pakistan in the West Indies.

South African Gary Kirsten, who was appointed last month as head coach, will gain some first-hand knowledge of the Pakistan squad during a four-match series in England that both teams are using to rehearse for the World Cup.

All these off-the-field happenings have impacted Pakistan's preparations for the tournament.

It badly lost the away series to New Zealand, scraped to a drawn 2-2 series at home against the Black Caps and lost a T20 series against Afghanistan 2-1. A shock loss to Ireland in Dublin preceded back-to-back wins and 2-1 series result.

And so unpredictable Pakistan enters another world tournament as a team to watch because of its rich history in the T20 World Cup. It has featured in three finals, winning the title in 2009, and also reached the semifinals three other times.

One of Kirsten's coaching tips has already resonated with the players.

“Gary told us, don't play for the name on the back of your jersey but for the badge in front of your shirt," Afridi told a PCB podcast. "And that stayed with me.”

The depth in its pace bowling, with the likes of Afridi, fit-again Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Amir, can pose a threat to any team. But Pakistan's top-order batting was still unsettled going into the series in England. Left-hander Saim Ayub is yet to fire in his role after selectors decided to separate the successful T20 opening pair of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan.

Jofra Archer played for Sussex's second XI last week as he works on his fitness - null
T20 World Cup: Jofra Archer Brings 'Fear Factor' To England's Squad, Says Sam Curran

BY Stats Perform

Babar has faced criticism for not pushing the scoring rate in the T20 power play, particularly while batting first. Pakistan has mostly aimed for totals in the 170-180 range while other teams have crossed 200 on regular basis.

Political tensions between Pakistan and India means there hasn't been a bilateral series for over a decade, but the ICC tournaments always attracts a huge TV audience when the archrivals meet.

Pakistan and India will play a group game on June 9 at a newly built 34,000-capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York that will be the center of attention for South Asian communities.

Both teams are expected to advance to the Super 8 stage from a group that also contains tournament co-host U.S., Canada and Ireland.

Babar has twice gone close to lifting the trophy as captain, losing to eventual champion Australia in the 2021 semifinals and to England in the final in the Melbourne final the following year.

And for that, he'll get the distinction of becoming the first player to lead a country in three successive T20 World Cups and will be aiming for third time lucky if his Pakistan lineup can reach the June 29 decider in Barbados.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Metro Rail Ridership Up 30% Despite Shakti Scheme: K’taka Minister Responding To PM Modi
  2. Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Tamil Nadu's Erode; Body Recovered After 15 Hours
  3. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE To Declare Class 10 Result Soon, How To Check
  4. Simhastha 2028: Making Kshipra River Pollution-Free Top Priority Of MP Govt, Says CM Yadav
  5. Special Court Extends ED Remand Of J’khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Five Days
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship
  2. Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'
  3. 'Burning Sun' Convict Jung Joon-young Seeks To Return To The Music Industry As A Producer Post-Prison Release
  4. 'Udne Ki Aasha': Sailee Asks Intoxicated Sachin To Tell Landlady That She's His Wife
  5. Author Kai Bird On Success Of 'Oppenheimer': Audiences Eager To See Serious Biographical Narratives
Sports News
  1. India's Road To Paris Paralympics 2024: 59 Berths Secured Across Ten Sporting Disciplines
  2. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  3. Pep Guardiola Wins Fifth Premier League Manager Of The Season Award
  4. Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Coach Gareth Southgate Makes Massive Harry Kane Injury Revelation
World News
  1. Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?
  2. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  3. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
  4. TikTok To Lay Off Up To 1,000 Employees Worldwide. Here's Why
  5. Rishi Sunak Ditches Plan To Scrap UK Graduate Visa Route For Foreign Students After Backlash: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Takes 'Infiltrators' Jibe At Mamata; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad