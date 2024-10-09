Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match

Hyderabad, seen as underdogs at present time, have fought their way into Elite Group B after a stellar performance in the Plate Group, winning all five matches last year. They've been a resilient presence since joining the tournament in the 1934–35 season. With a history of success, including titles in 1937–38 and 1986–87 and runner-up finishes in 1942–43, 1964–65, and 1999–2000, Hyderabadare will look back to their past glory and fight to reclaim it.