Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match

Here are the live streaming details and squads of Hyderabad Vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 Group B match

gujarat-cricket-team-ranji-trophy-x-bcci-domestic
Gujarat Cricket Team. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

Gujarat will kickoff their Ranji trophy 2024-25 tournament with a clash against Hyderabad on October 11, Friday at the Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad.

Gujarat, winners of the Ranji Trophy in the 2016–17 season, finished third in Elite Group C last year. They stepped in the India’s premier domestic cricket tournament, just a year after it began in the 1935–36 season. Their journey saw them finish as runners-up in the 1950-51 season. As a powerful contender in the first-class cricket, Gujarat are poised to unleash their full potential this season.

Hyderabad, seen as underdogs at present time, have fought their way into Elite Group B after a stellar performance in the Plate Group, winning all five matches last year. They've been a resilient presence since joining the tournament in the 1934–35 season. With a history of success, including titles in 1937–38 and 1986–87 and runner-up finishes in 1942–43, 1964–65, and 1999–2000, Hyderabadare will look back to their past glory and fight to reclaim it.

Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Squads:

Hyderabad: Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh G (vc), CV Milind,  Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Nitesh Kannala, Abhirath Reddy, Himateja, Rahul Radesh, Rakshann Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Saranu Nishant, Dheeraj Goud.

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Arya Desai, Het Patel, Urvil Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Umang Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Manan Hingrajia, Priyajitsinh Jadeja, Tejas Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel, Rinkesh Vaghela, Vishal Jayswal.

When is Hyderabad Vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 Match?

The Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 match will be played on October 11, Friday at the Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D Round 1 match?

Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

