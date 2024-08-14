How India's Legendary Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch

India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar showed off his ability to bat and bowl left-handed, paying tribute to the seven-ten percent of the population in the world on International Left-Handers Day, August 13. (More Cricket News)
In a video shared on his social media handles, he bowled and batted left-handed and also sent a message to all the fans.
"This one is for my left-handed friends," the caption read.
The 51-year-old entertained his fans by facing his own bowling in an edited video. He was also seen smashing a few big blows.
Tendulkar played a few brilliant drives while switching his hands, and also bowled left-handed medium pace.
"Everything that is left can be right and everything that is right can be left," Tendulkar said before starting to flaunt his ambidextrous talent.
The maestro finished his international career with 15,921 runs in Test cricket with 200 caps. In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18, 246 runs at an average of 44.83 with 49 hundreds and 96 fifties to his name.