Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Global Super League Match 1

Here's all you need to know about the first match of the Global Super League 2024 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Lahore Qalandars: match timing, venue, live streaming details, squads and more

The Global Super T20 League 2024 is set to begin with an exciting opener between the hosts, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, November 26, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)

The Lahore Qalandars will be without key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, but they still field a strong squad. Eyes will be on England spinner Tom Abell, who could help Lahore exploit conditions at the Guyana pitch. However, the Qalandars are looking to turn their fortunes around after a dismal PSL 2024 season, where they finished last with just one win in 10 matches.

On the other hand, the Guyana Amazon Warriors bring strong momentum into this matchup. Their squad features experienced England all-rounder Moeen Ali. The Amazon Warriors are riding high on recent success, having won the Caribbean Premier League in 2023 and finished as runners-up in the 2024 season.

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the 11-match tournament, and the T20 event will consist of top teams from England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir (c), Moeen Ali, Kevlon Anderson, Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Hassan Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib


Lahore Qalandars: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Tom Abell, Arif Yaqoob, Asif Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Kaleem Sana, Mirza Baig, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Faizan, Adam Rossington, Salman Mirza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tayyab Abbas, Luke Wells

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Details:

When is the Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars, Global Super League Match 1?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars, Global Super League Match 1 will be held on November 26, Tuesday at 7:00 PM Local Time (November 27, Wednesday at 4:30 AM IST) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars Global Super League Match 1?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars Global Super League Match 1 will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website in India. The live telecast details of the tournament in India is not yet confirmed.

