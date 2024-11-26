Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Global Super League Match 1

The Lahore Qalandars will be without key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, but they still field a strong squad. Eyes will be on England spinner Tom Abell, who could help Lahore exploit conditions at the Guyana pitch. However, the Qalandars are looking to turn their fortunes around after a dismal PSL 2024 season, where they finished last with just one win in 10 matches.