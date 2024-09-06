ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the third Test match of England Vs Sri Lanka, being played at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday (6th September 2024). After winning the toss, Sri Lanka invited England to bat first in the last Test match of the bilateral series. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the opening day action of the third Test match between England and Sri Lanka, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)