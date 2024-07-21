Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics

A 71-run last wicket partnership between Joshua de Silva and Shamar Joseph helped West Indies run away with a 41-run lead against England on the third day of the second Test match. However, England had managed to erase the deficit and at Stumps led by 207 runs. Harry Brook was going strong batting at 71 at the end of the day. Earlier, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope also scored fifties to push England ahead in the game.