Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics

A 71-run last wicket partnership between Joshua de Silva and Shamar Joseph helped West Indies run away with a 41-run lead against England on the third day of the second Test match. However, England had managed to erase the deficit and at Stumps led by 207 runs. Harry Brook was going strong batting at 71 at the end of the day. Earlier, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope also scored fifties to push England ahead in the game.

England's Joe Root and Harry Brook | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Joe Root, right, and England's Harry Brook, left, leave the pitch at end of play during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

2/10
Joe Root plays a shot against West Indies
Joe Root plays a shot against West Indies | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Joe Root, center, plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

3/10
West Indies Jayden Seales
West Indies Jayden Seales | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Jayden Seales reacts during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

4/10
Harry Brook celebrates half century against West Indies
Harry Brook celebrates half century against West Indies | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Harry Brook celebrates half century during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

5/10
Alzarri Joseph celebrates Ben Ducketts wicket
Alzarri Joseph celebrates Ben Duckett's wicket | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Alzarri Joseph celebrates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett LBW during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

6/10
Kevin Sinclair celebrates Ollie Popes wicket
Kevin Sinclair celebrates Ollie Pope's wicket | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Kevin Sinclair celebrates after catching England's Ollie Pope off West Indies Alzarri Joseph bowling during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

7/10
Ollie Pope plays a shot against West Indies
Ollie Pope plays a shot against West Indies | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ollie Pope plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

8/10
Joshua Da Silva plays a shot against England
Joshua Da Silva plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Joshua Da Silva plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

9/10
Chris Woakes celebrates Alzarri Josephs wicket
Chris Woakes celebrates Alzarri Joseph's wicket | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates after dismissing West Indies Alzarri Joseph during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

10/10
Gus Atkinson celebrates Kevin Sinclairs wicket
Gus Atkinson celebrates Kevin Sinclair's wicket | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with England's Mark Wood (33) after dismissing West Indies Kevin Sinclair during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: KL Rahul To Leave LSG For RCB? Report Sparks Internet Chatter
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: Chances Of India Travelling To Pakistan Are Slim: Ex-PCB Chief
  3. India Vs UAE: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Women's Asia Cup With Fractured Finger
  4. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Woakes Calls On England To Kick On After Strong End To Day Three
  5. India Vs UAE, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 3 Killed After Debris Fall On Kedarnath Trekking Route; TMC Workers Gather For Martyrs' Day Rally In Kolkata
  2. Kuwait: Back From Home After Vacation, Kerala Family Dies In Blaze
  3. Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Assures Peace, Stability In J&K With 'Synergetic Approach'
  4. MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row
  5. Radhe Maa, The Lady In Red
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Food Poisoning
  2. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Witnesses Growth
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share FIRST Glimpse Of Their Daughter: Our Baby Girl Continues To Keep Us Very Busy
  4. A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. 3 Killed, 87 Injured After Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeida Under Houthis
  2. US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc
  3. In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
  4. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  5. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate