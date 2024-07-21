ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics

England's Joe Root, right, and England's Harry Brook, left, leave the pitch at end of play during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Joe Root, center, plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Jayden Seales reacts during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Harry Brook celebrates half century during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Alzarri Joseph celebrates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett LBW during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Kevin Sinclair celebrates after catching England's Ollie Pope off West Indies Alzarri Joseph bowling during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Joshua Da Silva plays a shot during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates after dismissing West Indies Alzarri Joseph during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with England's Mark Wood (33) after dismissing West Indies Kevin Sinclair during day three of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.