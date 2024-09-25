Cricket

Harry Brook's Maiden ODI Century Keeps England Alive In Australia Series - In Pics

Harry Brook scored his maiden ODI century and guided England to a victory in the third ODI against Australia to keep the five-match series alive. Australia had posted 304/7 with Steve Smith and Alex Carey scoring crucial half-centuries. In reply, Despite early Mitchell Starc jolts, England managed to reach a comfortable position before rain allowed no further play. England were awarded a 46-run victory on DLS method and Brook was given the Player Of The Match award for his unbeaten 110.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone leave the pitch as rain stops play | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone leave the pitch as rain stops play during the third day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.

2/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Englands Harry Brook celebrates 100 runs
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Harry Brook celebrates 100 runs | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook celebrates 100 runs during the third day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.

3/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australias Glenn Maxwell celebrates with teammates after catching out Englands Ben Duckett
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates with teammates after catching out England's Ben Duckett | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, centre left, celebrates with teammates after catching out England's Ben Duckett during the third day of international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.

4/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Englands Harry Brook fails to prevent a boundary for four
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Harry Brook fails to prevent a boundary for four | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook fails to prevent a boundary for four during the third one day international cricket match between England and Australia in County Durham, England.

5/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australias Alex Carey batts
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia's Alex Carey batts | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Australia's Alex Carey bats during the third one day international cricket match between England and Australia in County Durham, England.

6/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Englands Jofra Archer, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australias Steven Smith
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during the third one day international cricket match between England and Australia in County Durham, England.

7/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Englands Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Australias Mitchell Marsh
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the third one day international match between Australia and England, at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.

8/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australias Mitchell Marsh plays a shot
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the third one day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.

9/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Englands Harry Brook gestures
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Harry Brook gestures | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook gestures during the third one day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.

10/10
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Englands Jofra Archer, left, celebrates bowling out Australias Matthew Short
England vs Australia 3rd ODI: England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates bowling out Australia's Matthew Short | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates bowling out Australia's Matthew Short, centre left, during the third one day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.

