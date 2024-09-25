Cricket

Harry Brook's Maiden ODI Century Keeps England Alive In Australia Series - In Pics

Harry Brook scored his maiden ODI century and guided England to a victory in the third ODI against Australia to keep the five-match series alive. Australia had posted 304/7 with Steve Smith and Alex Carey scoring crucial half-centuries. In reply, Despite early Mitchell Starc jolts, England managed to reach a comfortable position before rain allowed no further play. England were awarded a 46-run victory on DLS method and Brook was given the Player Of The Match award for his unbeaten 110.