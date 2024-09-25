Harry Brook's Maiden ODI Century Keeps England Alive In Australia Series - In Pics

England's Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone leave the pitch as rain stops play during the third day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.
England's Harry Brook celebrates 100 runs during the third day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, centre left, celebrates with teammates after catching out England's Ben Duckett during the third day of international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.
England's Harry Brook fails to prevent a boundary for four during the third one day international cricket match between England and Australia in County Durham, England.
Australia's Alex Carey bats during the third one day international cricket match between England and Australia in County Durham, England.
England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith during the third one day international cricket match between England and Australia in County Durham, England.
England's Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the third one day international match between Australia and England, at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the third one day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.
England's Harry Brook gestures during the third one day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.
England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates bowling out Australia's Matthew Short, centre left, during the third one day international match at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, England.