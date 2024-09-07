Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets

India D, then, left India C in a spot of bother at 191 for six and tried to come back into the game. But Abishek Porel (35 not out) and Suthar (19) had other ideas and saw their team home. For India D, Jain grabbed four wickets