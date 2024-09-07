Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets

India D, then, left India C in a spot of bother at 191 for six and tried to come back into the game. But Abishek Porel (35 not out) and Suthar (19) had other ideas and saw their team home. For India D, Jain grabbed four wickets

Duleep-trophy
Manav Suthar. Photo: X/BCCIDomestic
info_icon

Taking up from where he left off in the first innings, young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar grabbed seven wickets to engineer India D's batting collapse and fashion a four-wicket win for India C in the Duleep Trophy in Anantpur of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Chasing 232 on Day 3, the India C top-order got the job done with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (36), Aryan Juyal (47) and Rajat Patidar (44) playing vital knocks.

India D resumed the day at overnight score of 206 for eight, with Axar Patel and Harshit Rana at the crease.

The pair added 30 runs on the day before Suthar dismissed Axar (28) and Aditya Thakare (0), as India D ended their second innings at 236.

Beginning the chase, Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan (22) forged a 64-run opening stand before Saransh Jain got rid of the latter to break the partnership. Four overs later, Gaikwad also fell prey to the same man.

However, the duo of Juyal and Patidar stitched an 88-run stand for the third wicket to ensure that their side stayed on course.

It was Jain again who broke the alliance by getting rid of Patidar, while Juyal fell to Arshdeep Singh six runs later.

India D, then, left India C in a spot of bother at 191 for six and tried to come back into the game. But Abishek Porel (35 not out) and Suthar (19) had other ideas and saw their team home.

For India D, Jain grabbed four wickets.

Brief scores:

India D 164 & 236 (Shreyas Iyer - 54, Devdutt Padikkal - 56; Manav Suthar - 7/49) lost to India C 168 & 233-6 (Aryan Juyal - 47, Rajat Patidar - 44; Saransh Jain - 4/92) by four wickets.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets
  3. Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Aussies Win Toss And Opt To Field
  4. R Ashwin Analyses How DRS In Domestic Cricket Will Help Young Batters Improve 'Faulty' Technique
  5. Musheer Khan's Strong Mindset Will Make Him Good India Option, Says Vijay Dahiya
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Sees New Intensity In Italy's Play As France Stunned
  2. Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era
  3. Vinicius Suffering From Same Brazil Pressure As Neymar, Says Dorival
  4. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
  5. Conor Gallagher Insists Chelsea Exit Not Down To Technical Limitations
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
  3. Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss
  4. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  5. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials
  2. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  3. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
  4. Patient Dies Amid Protest In Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence | Top Developments In Focus
  5. Brij Bhushan Calls Phogat's Olympic Loss 'God's Punishment', Accuses Cong Of Using Her As 'Pawn' For Haryana Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  4. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  5. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti End Campaigns
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs