Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen Give Early Blows; GGT - 38/3 (8 Overs)

Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 20 in the Women's Premier League 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for the final group-stage match of this year's WPL where Delhi Capitals clash with the Gujarat Giants in an important game. A win against the Giants will take the Capitals to the final of WPL 2024. The Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants have nothing to win at this stage but they must be willing to end their journey in the tournament with a victory. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs GGT match in WPL 2024, here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Kapp Strikes Again!
On a decent length and just outside off, Wolvaardt came down the pitch on the drive, but she gets it straight off the cue-end and lobs a routine catch to Shafali, who is at the outside of the circle at mid-off.
GGT - 21/3 (5)
Beth Mooney Falls!
That's a huge breakthrough as the in-form Mooney falls - a little unfortunate, but this dismissal sums up GG's season - on a decent length and shaping back into the left-hander, Mooney shuffled over on the flick and missed, brushing the back-thigh and rolling back to smash the leg-stump. The zing bails light up, and Mooney takes off.
GGT - 1/1 (1)
Toss Update
Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat
Teams:
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani