Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen Give Early Blows; GGT - 38/3 (8 Overs)

Welcome to the live coverage of match 20 in the Women's Premier League 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for the final group-stage match of this year's WPL where Delhi Capitals clash with the Gujarat Giants in an important game. A win against the Giants will take the Capitals to the final of WPL 2024. The Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants have nothing to win at this stage but they must be willing to end their journey in the tournament with a victory. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs GGT match in WPL 2024, here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)