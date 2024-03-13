Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Delhi Capitals on the other hand already advanced to the playoffs has a motive for this upcoming match. They are determined not to let Harmanpreet Kaur's team overtake them in the points table. Having played seven matches, the Capitals won 5 of them under the exceptional leadership of Meg Lanning who consistently crossed fifties in the 20-over fixture matches. However, in their previous two games, DC lost to UP Warriorz but managed to win against RCB by a narrow margin of 1 run, slightly affecting their dominance over the league. DC lost the pace of their domination. With a victory over the Giants, Meg Lanning seeks the chance to bounce back on maintaining the winning streak once again.