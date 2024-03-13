Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Delhi Capitals, the first team to enter the playoffs of the Women's Premier League 2024 is now battling for the title of the most number of wins, facing off Gujarat Giants, who are ready for the last dance this season on March 13, Wednesday at the same venue, Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table | More Cricket News)
After Royal Challengers Bangalore dismantled the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match by 7 wickets to enter the knockout stage, Gujarat Giants ended their dream run in yet another disappointing WPL season. Beth Mooney's team played seven matches and won only 2, and now they are seeking victory in their last league match to end the season on a high.
Delhi Capitals on the other hand already advanced to the playoffs has a motive for this upcoming match. They are determined not to let Harmanpreet Kaur's team overtake them in the points table. Having played seven matches, the Capitals won 5 of them under the exceptional leadership of Meg Lanning who consistently crossed fifties in the 20-over fixture matches. However, in their previous two games, DC lost to UP Warriorz but managed to win against RCB by a narrow margin of 1 run, slightly affecting their dominance over the league. DC lost the pace of their domination. With a victory over the Giants, Meg Lanning seeks the chance to bounce back on maintaining the winning streak once again.
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have encountered three times before in WPL, with the Capitals emerging victorious in two of them. However, the Giants were able to overpower Meg Lanning's side by 11 runs in the previous season's group-stage match, which certainly makes the outcome of the upcoming match uncertain.
When Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants' WPL 2024 match will be played?
The last league match between Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League 2024 will take place at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match?
In India, Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, the WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana