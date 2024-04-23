CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Opt To Field In Chepauk; Check Playing XIs

CSK Vs LSG Captain Speak
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Nothing different, but the coin toss is something I need to work on. I've lost seven in a row I think. There will be some dew later on, but you never know how the wicket will surprise you. You just need to go out there and express yourself, if the ball in in your area they just attack it. Hoping to set the foundation upfront. One change for us - Daryl comes in for Rachin. Pretty good to have three home games, but for that we will need to win some tosses. However, it doesn't matter if you are batting first or bowling first, you need to play good cricket here to win.
KL Rahul: We'll bowl first. There is a bit of dew, we have trained here and there is a bit of dew tha will play an impact. Wicket is a bit slow and hopefully we can put their batters under pressure. We played well in all three facets, but we have left the result back in Lucknow. We know have challenging Chennai is, everyone will be cheering for them. Same team for us. No need to quieten the crowd, they always encourage good cricket.
Advertisement
CSK Vs LSG Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Advertisement
CSK Vs LSG Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
CSK Vs LSG Pitch Report
Two teams within whispering distance of each other, so that makes this game so very important. It was very hot in the afternoon, but it is cooling down a bit now. We are very central on this lovely playing surface. To the right, it is about 66m and only one meter bigger on the left side. Down the ground it is 78m. This feels like a wicket of two halves. The half where we are standing have some specklings of grass, but the far end has a nice even covering of grass. It is not going to be a 200 sort of wicket, it is going to be a real dogfight. There is going to be some dew today, and it will come early. By 8pm, you can see a considerable amount of moisture on the outfield. But the wicket itself, you got to be in the hunt, you got to be in the fight throughout the game. The KKR game, they got about 137 which was chased down easily. This is going to be a surface like that. It is not going to be easy in the middle phase where you will see a lot of spin here, and that’s where you need to be comfortable batting on this surface. The trick for pacers will be to take pace off, bowl a lot of off cutters and big looping slower ones. This is a critical game, can’t wait for it to get started, reckon Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden on-air.
Advertisement
CSK Vs LSG Match Prediction
Advertisement
CSK Vs LSG Pitch Report
The Chepauk track could provide assistance to the bowlers and spinners so expect the faster bowlers to make variations to their bowling. Batting could be easy too given the hot and humid conditions in Chennai.
Advertisement
CSK Vs LSG Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Yadav
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson
CSK Vs LSG, Match 39 IPL 2024, Live Blog
Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Their last meeting saw Lucknow opening batters, Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul put up a record opening stand which proved differential as LSG matched CSK's standings with eight points in the IPL point table. CSK are strong at home and will look to set a marker down after their away loss as Ruturaj Gaikwad's boys look to redeem themselves in three back-to-back home games. (Scorecard)