CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Breaks Faf Du Plessis' Chennai Super Kings Record

As things stood, Chennai Super Kings were fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with four wins and three defeats in seven outings. Rajasthan Royals, with seven wins in eight, continue to lead the charts, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (five wins in seven) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (also five wins in seven). KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants were fifth with four wins in seven.