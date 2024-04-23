Cricket

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Breaks Faf Du Plessis' Chennai Super Kings Record

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad broke a record that was previously held by Proteas' Faf du Plessis in match 39 of the IPL 2024 against LSG at the Chepauk

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024, AP Photo
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action against LSG in Chepauk. Photo: AP
info_icon

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, is arguably the best opener for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. The 27-year-old on Tuesday played a captain's knock against Lucknow Super Giants in their eighth match of the IPL 2024 season. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Asked to bat first at the Chepauk, CSK lost promoted opener Ajinkya Rahane in the very first over to Matt Henry for an individual score of 1 off 3. Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja also didn't last long, getting out for 11 off 10 and 16 off 19, respectively.

But Gaikwad kept the runs flowing from one. In fact, the right-handed batter had scored 85 off the team's total of 185 at the end of the 15th over. In the process, he also became the CSK opener with the most 50-plus scores -- 17, going past Faf du Plessis.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, on Monday, April 22, 2024. - Surjeet Yadav/AP
Sanju Samson, The Future IND Captain? RR Skipper's IPL Heroics Sparks Debate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Michael Hussey, another legend, compiled 13 50-plus scores while opening for CSK. Devon Conway, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay have done it nine times each.

During the match, Gaikwad became the 21st player to aggregate 2,000-plus runs as an opener in the IPL, but first for CSK. He has also moved to second place in the season's top scorer's list, behind Virat Kohli (379 runs).

As things stood, Chennai Super Kings were fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with four wins and three defeats in seven outings. Rajasthan Royals, with seven wins in eight, continue to lead the charts, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (five wins in seven) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (also five wins in seven). KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants were fifth with four wins in seven.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Says Congress 'Promotes Violence To Hide Corruption'
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: ISL Semifinal- Odisha FC Beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 In First Leg
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit