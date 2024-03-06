Captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (second from right) and Charith Asalanka (third from right) at the toss for the second T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket

Captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (second from right) and Charith Asalanka (third from right) at the toss for the second T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket