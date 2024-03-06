Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Toss And Teams: BAN To Bowl First In Sylhet - Check Playing XIs

The first T20I saw Bangladesh giving Sri Lanka a mighty scare while chasing a target of 207, before falling short by three runs. The visitors have brought in Dilshan Madushanka for Akila Dananjaya, while the home team is unchanged from the first match in Sylhet

Outlook Sports Desk
March 6, 2024
Captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (second from right) and Charith Asalanka (third from right) at the toss for the second T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
For the second game running, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (March 6, 2024). The visiting team have brought in Dilshan Madushanka for Akila Dananjaya, while Bangladesh are unchanged from the first match. (More Cricket News)

The T20I series began on a cracking note, as Bangladesh gave Sri Lanka a mighty fight before falling short by a mere three runs in the first game. Sri Lanka put 206 runs on the board in the first innings, courtesy half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (59 runs off 36 balls) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (61 not out off 48 balls) and a blazing cameo by captain Charith Asalanka (44 not out off 21 balls).

Sri Lanka players during their 1st T20I cricket match against Bangladesh in Sylhet. - SLC
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Lions Escape With 3-Run Win Despite Jaker Ali Onslaught

BY PTI

In reply, the hosts began shakily, losing opener Litton Das off the third ball for nought and going three down for 30 in the fifth over. But Mahmudullah (54 off 31 balls) and Jaker Ali (68 off 34 balls) played explosive knocks to bring Bangladesh right back in the contest, and if not for Dasun Shanaka's splendid last over, might have usurped victory in incredible fashion. They got to 203/8 in the end and will be eager to cross the line this time around.

In the run-up to this series, Sri Lanka played and won a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan 2-1. Meanwhile, every Bangladeshi player in the current squad participated in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League 2024. The home team is missing big names like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim for different reasons and young Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the side against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's regular T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable for the first two matches due to suspension for two matches and in his absence, the southpaw Charith Asalanka is spearheading the side.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana.

