Cricket

Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics

Bangladesh completed a dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second Test, in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) and achieved an unprecedented sweep of their two-match series. Needing 143 more runs on the fifth and final day with all 10 wickets in hand, Bangladesh knocked them off for the loss of four wickets, when former skipper Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary. Centurion Litton Das and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the Tigers' fightback from a precarious 26 for 6 in the second innings to turn the tables on the hosts. This is only Bangladesh's second bilateral series win of two or more Tests away from home; the last was against the West Indies in 2009.