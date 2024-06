Cricket

Super 8s: Australia Too Good For Bangladesh In Rain-Hit T20 World Cup Match - In Pics

Powered by Pat Cummins' hat-trick and David Warner's undefeated half-century, Australia prevailed over Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method) in a rain-truncated Super 8 match at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua on Friday (June 21). Cummins bagged the first hat-trick of this World Cup edition and Adam Zampa bowled with discipline to limit Bangladesh to 140 runs. Warner and Travis Head then put the Aussies well on their way with the bat, and when play was stopped for the final time by rain, Australia were batting at 100 for two, 28 runs ahead of the DLS par score.