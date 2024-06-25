Cricket

Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics

Powered by four-wicket hauls from seamer Naveen-ul-Haq and captain Rashid Khan, Afghanistan zoomed into their maiden World Cup semi-finals in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). Bangladesh, chasing a rain-revised target of 114 runs in 19 overs, were bowled out for 105 runs in 17.5 overs with Naveen's back-to-back strikes. With the result, Afghanistan have also knocked Australia out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan's men will now meet South Africa in the first semi-final, in Tarouba on June 27.

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh by eight runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

1/9
Taskin Ahmed is out bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq
Taskin Ahmed is out bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed is out bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

2/9
Mohammad Nabi takes a catch to dismiss Tanzim Hasan
Mohammad Nabi takes a catch to dismiss Tanzim Hasan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi takes a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

3/9
Bangladeshs Litton Das bats agasinst Afghanistan
Bangladesh's Litton Das bats agasinst Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Bangladesh's Litton Das bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

4/9
Rashid Khan is celebrates after dismissing Rishad Hossain
Rashid Khan is celebrates after dismissing Rishad Hossain | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan is celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

5/9
Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Soumya Sarkar
Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Soumya Sarkar | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

6/9
Soumya Sarkar bats against Afghanistan
Soumya Sarkar bats against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

7/9
Mahmudullah bats against Afghanistan
Mahmudullah bats against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

8/9
Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats against Bangladesh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

9/9
Mustafizur Rahman bowls against Afghanistan
Mustafizur Rahman bowls against Afghanistan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

