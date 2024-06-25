Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh by eight runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed is out bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi takes a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Bangladesh's Litton Das bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan is celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.