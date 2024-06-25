Cricket

Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics

Powered by four-wicket hauls from seamer Naveen-ul-Haq and captain Rashid Khan, Afghanistan zoomed into their maiden World Cup semi-finals in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). Bangladesh, chasing a rain-revised target of 114 runs in 19 overs, were bowled out for 105 runs in 17.5 overs with Naveen's back-to-back strikes. With the result, Afghanistan have also knocked Australia out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan's men will now meet South Africa in the first semi-final, in Tarouba on June 27.