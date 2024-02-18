It's a Monday double-header in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024. The first game of the day will see Comilla Victorians take on Sylhet Strikers at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

The Victorians were second in the points table with seven wins, including five on the trot, in nine outings. And they will start favorites against the Strikers. In their previous meeting, on January 26, the Victorians dismissed the Strikers in 16.2 overs for a 52-run win. Beat Strikers again, and Victorians will confirm a play-off spot for themselves.