It's a Monday double-header in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024. The first game of the day will see Comilla Victorians take on Sylhet Strikers at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)
The Victorians were second in the points table with seven wins, including five on the trot, in nine outings. And they will start favorites against the Strikers. In their previous meeting, on January 26, the Victorians dismissed the Strikers in 16.2 overs for a 52-run win. Beat Strikers again, and Victorians will confirm a play-off spot for themselves.
Strikers, on the contrary, are playing for pride. After the high of playing the final last year, the Sylhet-based outfit failed to keep the momentum going. With three wins in 10 matches, they are out of the BPL 2024 play-offs reckoning.
Live streaming of all Bangladesh Premier League 2024 matches, including the Comilla Victorians Vs Sylhet Strikers clash, will be available on the Fancode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
When will the Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers match be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers match will start at 1:00 pm IST on February19, 2024.
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Squads:
Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad.