Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Cameron Norrie To Win Argentina Open Title

The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final on Sunday.

Alcaraz poses with the trophy after his victory over Norrie on Sunday.
Alcaraz poses with the trophy after his victory over Norrie on Sunday. AP

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 3:31 pm

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open. (More Tennis News)

The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final on Sunday.

"I felt very comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “This is the level that I have to play in a final. It is really special, I struggled in these four months.”

A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there. 

The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set — to Serbia's Laslo Djere — in his first tournament of the year.

After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set, but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title. 

Norrie lost his second final of the year after Auckland in January.

Alcaraz next defends his title at the Rio Open.

