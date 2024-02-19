Bochum's goalkeeper Manuel Riemann celebrates on the back of Bochum's Keven Schlotterbeck after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts after losing the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
The teams wait for helpers removing tennis balls from the pitch, thrown by fans as a protest against investors in the Bundesliga during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bayerns players leave the pitch after losing the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel stands in the rain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany. Bochum defeated Bayern with 3-2.
Bayern's Harry Kane reacts disappointed after missing a chance during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bochum's Keven Schlotterbeck celebrates after he scored his side's second goal with the head during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer receives the second goal by Bochum's Keven Schlotterbeck during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bochum's Kevin Stoeger scores a penalty goal against Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.
Bochum's Takuma Asano celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.