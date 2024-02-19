Sports

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich Beaten 2-3 By VfL Bochum

In a match that had to be suspended twice due to fan protests -- with spectators throwing tennis balls onto the pitch -- Bayern Munich were eventually edged 2-3 by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga 2023-24 clash. Takuma Asano, Keven Schlotterbeck and Kevin Stoger found the back of the net for Bochum. Bayern, despite Jamal Musiala's early strike, were behind the game for the most part. Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time goal to raise hopes of a fightback, but it eventually proved to be too little, too late for the German football powerhouses. This was Bayern's third straight loss across competitions, as manager Thomas Tuchel came under the scanner again for the poor recent show.

February 19, 2024

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's goalkeeper Manuel Riemann celebrates on the back of Bochum's Keven Schlotterbeck after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bayern's Thomas Mueller reacts after losing the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

The teams wait for helpers removing tennis balls from the pitch, thrown by fans as a protest against investors in the Bundesliga during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bayerns players leave the pitch after losing the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel stands in the rain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany. Bochum defeated Bayern with 3-2.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bayern's Harry Kane reacts disappointed after missing a chance during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's Keven Schlotterbeck celebrates after he scored his side's second goal with the head during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer receives the second goal by Bochum's Keven Schlotterbeck during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's Kevin Stoeger scores a penalty goal against Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bochum's Takuma Asano celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany.

