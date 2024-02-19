Sports

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich Beaten 2-3 By VfL Bochum

In a match that had to be suspended twice due to fan protests -- with spectators throwing tennis balls onto the pitch -- Bayern Munich were eventually edged 2-3 by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga 2023-24 clash. Takuma Asano, Keven Schlotterbeck and Kevin Stoger found the back of the net for Bochum. Bayern, despite Jamal Musiala's early strike, were behind the game for the most part. Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time goal to raise hopes of a fightback, but it eventually proved to be too little, too late for the German football powerhouses. This was Bayern's third straight loss across competitions, as manager Thomas Tuchel came under the scanner again for the poor recent show.