Sports

UEFA Euro 2024: BEL Jet Off For European Championships - In Pics

Belgium, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, have boarded a plane as they get ready for the Euro 2024 tournament starting June 15, Saturday in Germany. The Red Devils have a host of stars in their line-up including striker Romelu Lukaku as they look to outwit a host of rival teams in the marquee tournament. Apart from Lukaku, there are other names as well with Leandro Trossard of Arsenal, Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa among others.

Players of Belgium Football Team Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Players of Belgium's Red Devils pose for a team photo as they prepare to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.

1/7
Euro 2024 Soccer Belgium
Euro 2024 Soccer Belgium Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Airport and cabin personnel wave as the plane carrying Belgium's Red Devil soccer team prepares to depart for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.

2/7
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Romelu Lukaku, right, of Belgium's Red Devils prepares to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.

3/7
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Kevin De Bruyne, center, of Belgium's Red Devils prepares to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.

4/7
Youri Tielemans
Youri Tielemans Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Youri Tielemans of Belgium's Red Devils prepares to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.

5/7
UEFA Euro 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo

Belgium's Red Devils players prepare to board a plane, prior to their departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.

6/7
Belgium soccer team
Belgium soccer team Photo: Bernd Weisbrod/DPA via AP

The Belgium soccer team arrive at the airport in Stuttgart, Germany ahead of the Euro 2024 European soccer Championships.

7/7
European Championships
European Championships Photo: Bernd Weisbrod/DPA via AP

Belgium's player Axel Witsel signs autographs as the team arrive at the airport in Stuttgart, Germany ahead of the Euro 2024 European soccer Championships.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  2. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  3. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  4. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
  5. Weather Updates, June 13: Rain Fury Kills 14 Killed Marathwada Region; Monsoon Delayed For North India
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  2. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  4. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
  5. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nikhat Zareen Unfazed By Potential Tough Draw
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka