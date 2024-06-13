Sports

UEFA Euro 2024: BEL Jet Off For European Championships - In Pics

Belgium, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, have boarded a plane as they get ready for the Euro 2024 tournament starting June 15, Saturday in Germany. The Red Devils have a host of stars in their line-up including striker Romelu Lukaku as they look to outwit a host of rival teams in the marquee tournament. Apart from Lukaku, there are other names as well with Leandro Trossard of Arsenal, Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa among others.