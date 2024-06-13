Players of Belgium's Red Devils pose for a team photo as they prepare to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.
Airport and cabin personnel wave as the plane carrying Belgium's Red Devil soccer team prepares to depart for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.
Romelu Lukaku, right, of Belgium's Red Devils prepares to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.
Kevin De Bruyne, center, of Belgium's Red Devils prepares to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.
Youri Tielemans of Belgium's Red Devils prepares to board a plane prior to the teams departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.
Belgium's Red Devils players prepare to board a plane, prior to their departure for the Euro 2024 in Germany, at Zaventem Airport in Brussels.
The Belgium soccer team arrive at the airport in Stuttgart, Germany ahead of the Euro 2024 European soccer Championships.
Belgium's player Axel Witsel signs autographs as the team arrive at the airport in Stuttgart, Germany ahead of the Euro 2024 European soccer Championships.