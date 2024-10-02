Champions League: Lewandowski-Powered Barcelona Thump Young Boys 5-0 - In Pics

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Inigo Martinez, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, is challenged by Young Boys' Sandro Lauper during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Supporters fire flares during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Young Boys' Joel Monteiro, right, and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez vie for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Young Boys' Cedric Itten, right, jumps for a header with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, centre, is in action during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, centre left, is challenged by Young Boys' Jaouen Hadjam during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.