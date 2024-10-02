Sports

Champions League: Lewandowski-Powered Barcelona Thump Young Boys 5-0 - In Pics

Robert Lewandowski got Barcelona off the mark as the Spanish giants eased to a 5-0 home win over Swiss team Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). After Lewandowski scored the opener, a quickfire double from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez gave Barca a 3-0 lead. Lewandowski got his second and Barca's fourth shortly after half-time, and then Young Boys defender Mohamed Camara bundled the ball into his own net while trying to clear Alejandro Balde's cross late on.

Barcelona Vs Young Boys Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

1/9
Young Boys vs Barcelona
Young Boys vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Inigo Martinez, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/9
Champions League: Barcelona Vs Young Boys
Champions League: Barcelona Vs Young Boys Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, right, is challenged by Young Boys' Sandro Lauper during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/9
Champions League 2024: Young Boys vs Barcelona
Champions League 2024: Young Boys vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Supporters fire flares during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/9
Champions League
Champions League Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/9
Champions League 2024
Champions League 2024 Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Young Boys' Joel Monteiro, right, and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez vie for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/9
UEFA Champions League 2024-25
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/9
Spain Soccer Champions League
Spain Soccer Champions League Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Young Boys' Cedric Itten, right, jumps for a header with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/9
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona Vs Young Boys
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Barcelona Vs Young Boys Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pedri, centre, is in action during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/9
Spain Soccer Champions League: Young Boys vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer Champions League: Young Boys vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, centre left, is challenged by Young Boys' Jaouen Hadjam during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

