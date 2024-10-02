Sports

Champions League: Lewandowski-Powered Barcelona Thump Young Boys 5-0 - In Pics

Robert Lewandowski got Barcelona off the mark as the Spanish giants eased to a 5-0 home win over Swiss team Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). After Lewandowski scored the opener, a quickfire double from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez gave Barca a 3-0 lead. Lewandowski got his second and Barca's fourth shortly after half-time, and then Young Boys defender Mohamed Camara bundled the ball into his own net while trying to clear Alejandro Balde's cross late on.