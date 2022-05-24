Tuesday, May 24, 2022
BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Leads Bangladesh Charge

Get here Day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the second BAN vs SL Test being played at Mirpur, Dhaka.

A record 6th-wicket stand revived BAN in 2nd Test. Follow Day 2 BAN vs SL live cricket scores. ICC

Updated: 24 May 2022 11:09 am

Sri Lanka, armed with the second new ball, will aim to break the record partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday. Monday was memorable day for Bangladesh Tigers. Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a century in the first Test at Chattogram that ended in a draw, grabbed the headlines again with a 253-run sixth-wicket stand with Litton Das. It was a record for Bangladesh in Test cricket. Mushfiqur (batting on 115) and Das (135 not out) will resume on Day 2 with Bangladesh at a respectable 277 for five at stumps on Day 1. Get here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs SL. 

11:06 AM IST: 150 Up For Rahim 

Mushfiqur Rahim brings up his 150 with a double off Ramesh Mendis. BAN 330/7 (101)

10:46 AM IST: 300 Up For BAN

Bangladesh have crossed the 300-run mark. Mushfiqur Rahim is batting on 144. BAN 318/7 (99) 

10:09 AM IST: 5-fer For Rajitha

OUT! Sri Lanka have broken the partnership. Litton Das edges to Kusan Mendis at second slip off Kasun Rajitha after a well-made 141. Another wicket in the over and Rajitha has a five-for. Mosaddek Hossain is out for a duck. BAN 297/7 (93)

9:30 AM IST: Steady Start From BAN 

Bangladesh have made a steady start to their Day 2 proceedings. The second new ball is not very old and both Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das need to be alert. BAN 281/5 (87) 

9 AM IST: Horror Start

Bangladesh made a horror start after winning the toss. They lost their top five batsmen (24 for 5) inside the first hour and were looking at the prospect of crashing below their lowest-ever Test score (53 all out against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban in April 2022) till Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das started the rescue act.

9:05 AM IST: Old Is Gold

During their marathon innings, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim also broke the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket. Incidentally, Mushfiqur was involved in the previous record partnership (191) with Mohammad Ashraful, which also came against Sri Lanka in 2007.
No spin

Pacers Kasun Rajitha (3/43) and Asitha Fernando (2/80) used the new ball to good effect but Lanka's spinners were largely ineffective on Monday. The visitors are playing three specialist spinners and left-arm orthodox Praveen Jayawickrama had the longest spell of 29 overs but made little impression.

