BAN Vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Scores: Depleted Bangladesh Bat First Against Sri Lanka

After almost three innings in Chattogram, a slugfest that witnessed either side scoring enough runs to settle for a draw, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will renew their rivalry in Dhaka. Suddenly, the series is at stake and both sides will jostle for crucial ICC World Test Championship points. Unlike the series opener, the second BAN vs SL Test match is likely to get a result with the pitch known for its spin bias. Last draw here was way back in 2015. But there is a chance of rain playing its part too with thunderstorms predictions. Follow Day 1 live updates and cricket scores of the 2nd Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test match, being played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

9:098 AM IST: Playing XIs

As expected, changes for both sides. Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain in for injured Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan. Kasun Rajitha and Praveen Jayawickrama in for Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya. Rajitha, in fact, played the first Test as Fernando's concussion sub.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Sri Lanka : Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.

9:03 AM IST: Toss

Bangladesh win the toss and they will bat first.

8:56 AM IST: What Happened In First Test

A high-scoring first Test! Sri Lanka scored 397 runs, thanks to Angelo Mathews' 199, then made 260/6, in reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 465, before both the sides agreed to shake hands.