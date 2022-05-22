Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Watch BAN Vs SL Cricket Match Live

A depleted Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the series-deciding second Test match starting May 23 (Monday) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The first Test ended in a draw. The second BAN vs SL Test match will be telecast live. (Scorecard | Cricket News)

After a high-scoring first Test under demanding Chattogram conditions, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will head to Dhaka for the second match. Sri Lanka scored 397 runs, thanks to Angelo Mathews' 199, then made 260/6, in reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 465, before both the sides agreed to shake hands.

The draw didn't help either side, settling with four (33.33 PCT) ICC World Test Championship points each. Now, both sides will look to pocket maximum points. Sri Lanka are fifth in the nine-team table with 46.67 PCT, while Bangladesh are eighth with 19.05.

Team News

On the eve of the match, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said that the match presents the hosts with a very good chance to test their bench strength. Bangladesh will be without two of their leading pacers -- Taskin Ahmed was already ruled out before the Test series whereas Shoriful Islam picked up an injury during the first Test. They are also without spinners -- Mehedy Hassan and Nayeem Hasan. So, there will be some forced changes.

For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha filled in as a concussion sub for Vishwa Fernando and did well with the ball, claiming four wickets. Rajitha is certain to retain his place in the Sri Lankan XI, which is likely to be unchanged.

There were frequent stoppages during the first match with players and match officials due to heat. In fact, one of the umpires, Richard Kettleborough was replaced by Joel Wilson on the penultimate day for some time.

Conditions in Dhaka will be cooler, at least for the first few days thanks to a nor'wester that lashed the country.

Head-to-head

This will be their 23rd meeting in Test cricket. Sri Lanka lead Bangladesh 17-1 in head-to-head record. Five matches have ended in draws. Bangladesh's lone win was a four-wicket victory at P Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo in 2017.

Here's how to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test:

In India, FanCode will live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test cricket match.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the BAN vs SL match on GTV (Gazi TV) and T Sports.

Likely playing XIs

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.