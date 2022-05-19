BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: Promising Start For Sri Lanka (106/3), Take Lead

Angelo Mathews on Day 1 and 2, Tamim Iqbal on Day 3 and Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 4. The first Test between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Chattogram has belonged to these three veterans of the game, who have not only displayed their hunger for runs but tenacity and skills under energy-sapping conditions. Although a draw seems likely, Bangladesh will look up to their spinners on a Day 5 wicket to spin some magic around the Sri Lankan batters and force a dramatic result. At stumps on Day 4 on Wednesday, Bangladesh lead by 29 runs, and Sri Lanka are 39 for two in their second innings. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will resume on 18 and he will look to bat at least two and a half sessions to deny the hosts. Wednesday belonged to ex-captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who became the first Bangladeshi to 5,000 Test runs as he hit a patient 105, his eighth century.

10:36 AM IST: Wicket

And soon after th break, Taijul Islam gets the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Just enough turn to beat Mendis's defence and hit the off stump. Mendis goes for 48 off 42. Angelo Mathews is the new man. SL - 106/3 (31.2)

10:30 AM IST: Drinks

Shakib Al Hasan on with his 9th over. A maiden to Dimuth Karunaratne (34 off 89). His figures so far: 0000/15, including three maidens. Karunaratne's stand with Kusal Mendis (48 off 41) is now worth 67 in 86 balls, with the last 39 runs coming 60 balls. Sri Lanka lead by 38 runs. 106/2 (31)

10:07 AM IST: On A Leather Hunt

Nayeem Hasan continues. Kushal Mendis hit the fourth ball for a four, and a six off the next. 12 from the over. 41 runs in the last 30 balls. Sri Lanka lead by 26 runs. BAN - 94/2 (25)

9:54 AM IST: Sri Lanka Lead

Taijul Islam on with his 4th over. A single, and a Kusal Mendis hits his 6th four this morning, to long-off. Three more runs, and nine from the over. Sri Lanka lead by 8 runs. SL - 76/2 (22)

9:50 AM IST: Fours

Khaled Ahmed on with his third over. Kusal Mendis hits the first ball for a four, then two more for three boundaries on the trot. Mendis now on 21 off 13, and Sri Lanka trail by three runs. A couple more. 14 from the first four balls. And two dots. Sri Lanka trail by one run. SL - 67/2 (21)

9:30 AM IST: Play Begins

Taijul Islam continues with his second over. Kusal Mendis, the new man, takes the strike. Dimuth Karunaratne (18 off 45) is his partner. SL - 39/2 (17.1)

Day 4 Recap

On a slow-churning, Bangladesh removed two wickets after taking a first innings lead of 68 runs. At the close of play on Wednesday, the visitors were 39/2 in 17.1 overs with Taijul Islam on the spell. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was unbeaten on 18 having faced 45 testing deliveries on a top that has already started producing variable bounce and turn.

Earlier in the day, Mushfiqur Rahim hit a patient 105 off 282 balls, en route to becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score 5000 Test runs, in 81 matches; while Tamim Iqbal, who had retired hurt on Day 3, returned only to get dismissed off the first ball (133 off 218).

The dressing room celebrates Mushfiqur Rahim’s feat of becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach 5000 Test runs.#BCB #Cricket pic.twitter.com/3KQTtbkCZG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 18, 2022

Litton Das also contributed with 88 off 189, giving Rahim crucial support. For Sri Lanka, pacers Asitha Fernando and Kasun Rajitha took three and four wickets.