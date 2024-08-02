Badminton

PV Sindhu Bows Out In Round Of 16, Ends Olympics Medal-Less For First Time - In Pics

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu lost her women's singles round of 16 match to China's He Bing Jiao in straight games, crashing out of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 1). Sindhu lost the first game narrowly 19-21, before going down 14-21 in the next one. This will be the first instance of Sindhu ending an Olympic Games without a medal, as she had clinched silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020.

PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 badminton match against China's He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Chinas He Bingjiao celebrates after defeating PV Sindhu
China's He Bingjiao celebrates after defeating PV Sindhu | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

China's He Bingjiao celebrates after defeating India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Indias PV Sindhu retuns to Chinas He Bing Jiao
India's PV Sindhu retuns to China's He Bing Jiao | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 badminton match against China's He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

He Bingjiao plays against Indias Pusarla V. Sindhu
He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

China's He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Indias PV Sindhu plays against He Bingjiao
India's PV Sindhu plays against He Bingjiao | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 badminton match against China's He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Chinas He Bingjiao during womens singles badminton round of 16
China's He Bingjiao during women's singles badminton round of 16 | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

China's He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Indias Pusarla V. Sindhu during womens singles badminton round of 16
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during women's singles badminton round of 16 | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China's He Bingjiao during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Chinas He Bingjiao
China's He Bingjiao | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

China's He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Indias Pusarla V. Sindhu
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China's He Bingjiao during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

