Badminton

PV Sindhu Bows Out In Round Of 16, Ends Olympics Medal-Less For First Time - In Pics

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu lost her women's singles round of 16 match to China's He Bing Jiao in straight games, crashing out of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 1). Sindhu lost the first game narrowly 19-21, before going down 14-21 in the next one. This will be the first instance of Sindhu ending an Olympic Games without a medal, as she had clinched silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020.