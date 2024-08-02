India's PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 badminton match against China's He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
China's He Bingjiao celebrates after defeating India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 badminton match against China's He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
China's He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 badminton match against China's He Bing Jiao at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
China's He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China's He Bingjiao during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's He Bingjiao plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China's He Bingjiao during their women's singles badminton round of 16 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.