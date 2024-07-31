Badminton

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Men's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals - In Pics

Lakshya Sen of India advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a convincing straight-game victory over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match in Paris on Wednesday. The 22-year-old from Almora, a bronze medallist at the 2021 world championships, showed impressive maturity and tactical skill to defeat Christie, the reigning All-England and Asian champion, with a score of 21-18, 21-12 in a one-sided contest. Sen is expected to face fellow Indian player HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/8
Lakshya Sen plays against Jonatan Christie
Lakshya Sen plays against Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/8
Jonatan Christie plays against Lakshya Sen
Jonatan Christie plays against Lakshya Sen | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays against India's Lakshya Sen during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/8
Indias Lakshya Sen during mens singles badminton match
India's Lakshya Sen during men's singles badminton match | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/8
Lakshya Sen returns to Jonatan Christie
Lakshya Sen returns to Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/8
Jonatan Christie returns to Indias Lakshya Sen
Jonatan Christie returns to India's Lakshya Sen | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays against India's Lakshya Sen during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/8
Indonesias Jonatan Christie
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays against India's Lakshya Sen during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/8
Jonatan Christie vs Lakshya Sen mens singles badminton
Jonatan Christie vs Lakshya Sen men's singles badminton | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays against India's Lakshya Sen during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

