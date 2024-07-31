Badminton

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Men's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals - In Pics

Lakshya Sen of India advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a convincing straight-game victory over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match in Paris on Wednesday. The 22-year-old from Almora, a bronze medallist at the 2021 world championships, showed impressive maturity and tactical skill to defeat Christie, the reigning All-England and Asian champion, with a score of 21-18, 21-12 in a one-sided contest. Sen is expected to face fellow Indian player HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals.