Badminton

Thomas And Uber Cup Final: China Women Beat Indonesia 3-0, Win 16th Title

Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered to win 10-21, 21-15, 21-17

Advertisement

Chengdu 2024 Twitter
China's Women's team defeated the Indonesian side to win the title. Photo: X/ @Chengdu_China
info_icon

China underlined its supremacy by beating Indonesia to win the Uber Cup for the 16th time on Sunday. (More Badminton News)

China, which lost the final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0, playing its first Uber Cup final since 2008.

Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei provided China with a perfect start when she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16. The Chinese pair of world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan then outplayed Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11, 21-8 for a commanding 2-0 lead.

Sports News LIVE: India lock horns against Indonesia in Thomas Cup. - BWF/Badminton Photo
Thomas Cup 2024: HS Prannoy Says, Now I Know What To Focus On In Training

BY PTI

Advertisement

Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered to win 10-21, 21-15, 21-17.

“Last time it was a shame that we couldn't win the Uber Cup, so over the last two years we were always ready, and we were playing at home,” said He.

Later on Sunday, both nations will meet in the Thomas Cup final. It is the first time since 2012 that the same countries will be playing in both the men's and women's finals.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates