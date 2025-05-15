BWF Thailand Open Highlights: India's Campaign End After Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Second Round Exit

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Follow the highlights and Indian-interest updates from the Super 500 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday, May 15

Malvika_Bansod_BAI
Malvika Bansod faces Ratchanok Intanon in the Thailand Open women's singles round of 16. Photo: File
India’s poor run in top-tier international badminton tournaments continued at the Thailand Open Super 500, as the country’s campaign ended prematurely on Thursday with the exit of all remaining shuttlers. Returning from injury, the world No. 10 women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fell short against Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara, losing 20-22, 14-21 in the second round. With Lakshya Sen having crashed out in the men’s singles opener on Wednesday, Treesa and Gayatri were India’s last hope. The disappointment was compounded as young women’s singles players Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, and Aakarshi Kashyap also suffered straight-game defeats against higher-ranked opponents, sealing another dismal week for Indian badminton. Follow the highlights.
LIVE UPDATES

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Hello!

Good morning and a very warm welcome to all the badminton buffs who have joined us today. We will present to you live updates from all five Indian matches at the BWF Super 500 tournament. Stay with us.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Today's Schedule

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Unnati Hooda takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong

Unnati Hooda takes on second-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong and takes three point only to lose with six straight points for home player

P Chochowong 7-5 U Hooda

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Pornpawee Chochuwong Takes First Game 21-14

Pornpawee Chochuwong rallied from back to clear the deficit of 5 points after Unnati Hooda looked to seal the first game but lost 12 straight points to lose the first game by 21-14

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Malvika Bansod Takes On Ratchanok Intanon

Malvika Bansod takes on former world champion and seasoned Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon in the second round and trails 0-5

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Unnati Hooda Crashes Out 

Unnati Hooda women's singles journey at Thailand Open came to end as she suffered straight game defeat to Pornpawee Chochuwong, who won 21-14, 21-11 in 39 minutes match.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Malvika Bansod Loses First Game

Malvika Bansod lost the first game to former world champion and seasoned Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon in the second round match 12-21.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Malvika Bansod Exits In Round Of 16

Malvika Bansod lost the match 12-21, 16-21 to former world champion and seasoned Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon in the second round match. The Indian after losing the first game showed fighback in the second game and after trailing 20-8, she collected straight 8 points but lost the match after Thai shuttler played a drop shot on the nets.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Next Indian Action

In the men’s singles draw, Tharun Mannepalli remains the lone Indian hope and will face next Anders Antonsen at 12:30 PM IST.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: T Mannepalli Game Shifted

Tharun Mannepalli match against Anders Antonsen has been shifted to 1:15 PM IST.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Delay In T Mannepalli Game

Tharun Mannepalli match against Anders Antonsen has been shifted agains as the courts are occupied. The game will start at 1:40 PM IST

BWF Thailand Open Highlights

Indian hopes in the women’s singles category at the Thailand Open came to an early end as Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod bowed out in the second round after suffering straight-game defeats to seasoned Thai opponents.

Unnati, just 17 and already a two-time BWF title winner, was up against world No. 2 and top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. Despite her grit, the Indian youngster struggled to match Chochuwong’s pace and precision, losing 14-21, 11-21 in 39 minutes.

Malvika Bansod, currently ranked 23rd in the world and runner-up at the 2024 Hylo Open, also faced a tough outing. She went down 12-21, 16-21 to former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, whose experience and variety proved too strong for the Indian southpaw.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Tharun Mannepalli Loses First Game

Tharun Mannepalli lost the first game against Anders Antonsen 21-14.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Tharun Mannepalli Exits

Tharun Mannepalli lost the match after losing the first game against Anders Antonsen 21-14. The second seeded Antonsen closed the match in 42 minutes beating 21-14, 21-16.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Aakarshi Kashyap Bows Out

India's singles challnege ended as Aakarshi Kashyap lost to home favourite Supanida Katethong 9-21, 14-21.

BWF Thailand Open Highlights: India's campaign end as Treesa-Gayatri bow out

India’s challenge at the Thailand Open 2025 came to an early end on Thursday as top women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out in the second round. The third-seeded Indian duo, ranked 10th in the world, fell to Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara in straight games, losing 22-20, 21-14 in a 53-minute contest at the Nimibutr Stadium. The defeat marked a disappointing finish for India at the BWF Super 500 tournament, with no shuttlers remaining in the draw.

That's A Wrap!

That's all from our side of coverage of the BWF Thailand Open. Stay Tuned for many more live blogs and updates.

